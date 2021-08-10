Family of golfers struck by lightning at Hayward’s Big Fish Golf Club

HAYWARD, WI-- Authorities said four people, all related, were struck by lightning at the Big Fish Golf Club course in Hayward.

Multiple units with Sawyer County responded to the incident around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

They said four male golfers who were visiting the area suffered injuries from a nearby lightning strike on the golf course.

The golfers were alert at the time authorities arrived and all four were brought to a local hospital.

According to a golf course employee, the golfers were on hole 5's tee box when a lightning bolt struck.

The local hospital said two of the men were sent home and the other two are still being treated at the hospital.

Sawyer County Deputies, Sawyer County EMS, Wisconsin State Patrol, LCO Police, LCO Tribal Wardens, Town of Hayward Police and the Hayward Fire Department responded to the call.