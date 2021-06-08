15-year-old saves family during structure fire

DULUTH, MN-- A fifteen-year-old girl is being hailed a hero after saving her family's lives during a structure fire Tuesday morning.

According to a press release, Duluth Fire was dispatched to a home on East 10th Street just before 1 a.m.

Fire crews reported heavy fire coming from a second story window.

Crews worked to extinguish the fire and search the home for any occupants, including two cats.

Four adults and four children were all home at the time but managed to escape.

The cats likely escaped, too because they were not located.

"Thanks to the quick thinking of a fifteen-year-old who alerted her family to the fire, they were all able to get out of the home safely," said Assistant Chief Dennis Edwards. "If she hadn't woken up, and notified her parents this could have been a different situation. She was very brave."

One adult suffered burns to his hand while trying to extinguish the fire before exiting. He was treated at a local hospital and released.

Damage is estimated at $75,000 to the structure and $50,000 to the contents.

The Red Cross is assisting the family displaced by the fire.

The fire is believed to be accidental and electrical in nature.

The Duluth Fire Marshall is investigating.