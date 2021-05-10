UMD engineering students shoot for another win with latest robot design

DULUTH, MN-- UMD students studying engineering have designed an "autonomous" or remote control robot for a class project that climbs walls and deploys sensors or cameras in hostile territory.

They presented the robot virtually this year to a panel of judges in the nationwide Air Force Research Lab Challenge and now await the results.

This would be a huge win for the university since they have won the competition twice before.

“I never really anticipated being part of a team, at least in college, that could have life or death ramifications,” one UMD team member said.

“It helps keep troops out of harm’s way,” said another student.

UMD students studying electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, computer science and engineering physics were involved in the project.