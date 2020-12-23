Duluth church doesn’t let blizzard stop their outdoor service

DULUTH, MN-- The winter storm Wednesday disrupted many holiday events in our area, but one local church decided they wouldn't let it get in the way of their Christmas service.

Eastridge Community Church decided the show must go on.

"This is our outdoor Christmas Eve service. We planned this out probably two months ago," said Pastor Justin Huibregtse.

An outdoor church service in a blizzard may not seem so surprising in the year 2020.

"We were starting to be aware of the storm around Sunday night," said Huibregtse.

With news of the storm, Huibregtse wanted to be able to offer something special to his congregants.

"We wanted to have an outside service to one be different. Number two if your uncomfortable being inside still we wanted to have an option for outside," said Huibregtse.

In total, around 20 people showed up Wednesday night. Those who showed up said the experience was unforgettable and they would do it again.

"Ooh definitely, I mean it's fun. It's making memories with friends and I wouldn't want to be anywhere else," said Emily Dimich, the Ministry Assistant.

An outside church service, during the pandemic.

"Living in Minnesota, we deal with the elements, and that's part of the fun of living here," said Dimich.

The Eastridge Community church plans on having outdoor mass Thursday at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.